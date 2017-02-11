 AbeBooks.com. Thousands of booksellers - millions of books.
Feed on
Posts
Comments
«

The Goddard Report: BC Premier Christy’s Honesty Questioned

Feb 11th, 2017 by

Jim GoddardRafe’s appearance on Febuary 9, 2017, as a guest on The Goddard Report. Topics include the Trudeau-Trump meeting, the upcoming provincial election, affordability of prescription drugs, and Conservative Party leadership.

Click here to listen.

Tags:

Posted in Audio

Leave a Reply