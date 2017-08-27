Event organized by Climate Convergence Metro Vancouver – Facebook

March and Rally

Saturday, September 9, 1 PM

Vancouver Art Gallery

Despite widespread opposition, Kinder Morgan is still promising to start construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion in first part of September. Justin Trudeau is also constantly reaffirming the Federal government’s support for the pipeline.

Let’s come together to ensure that it will not be built There is clear opposition from the indigenous nations whose traditional territories it would cross, and overwhelming evidence that the planet cannot support any more dirty fossil fuel mega-projects.

September 9th is an important opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the movement against the pipeline, and will also be a place for people to get further involved in the many campaigns and actions which will be in full swing in September. We don’t know exactly what Kinder Morgan is planning, but we do know we need to be UNITED and MOBILIZED to stop the pipeline.

Together, we are putting forward a positive vision for a sustainable future.

Together, we will stop this pipeline!

Tags: Kinder Morgan

