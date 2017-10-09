Article by David Beers at The Tyee: Rafe Mair: A BC Legend’s Journey of the Soul
Jon McComb and Vaughn Palmer on CKNW
Story from CBC News: B.C. broadcasting giant Rafe Mair dead at 85
2012 interview with Fanny Kiefer – part 1:
Part 2:
The Village of Lions Bay's Most Prominent Political Commentator
It is a very sad day indeed. I had the honour of being a moderator/administrator of his online politics forum for 10 years and there was never a dull moment. He was both fiery and gentle, with always the best intentions.
I grew up listening to Rafe every morning at my grandmothers house in the late 80’s, and continued listening to him as I grew into my teens through the 90’s. I never had the privilege of meeting the man directly, but his is a voice I will always remember, and as I grow older, cherish forever.
The utmost of respect for Mr. Mair, you made this province a better place through your work and activism. Condolences to his family and friends, I wish you strength through this.
Goodbye Rafe Mair.
I took the photo of him in the crowd at Evergreen Hall during a town hall meeting in early August, 2010, when Kinder Morgan announced their pipeline plans. It was a huge SRO response from Chilliwack residents.
I was an avid listener of Rafe’s radio show since the early 1990s. Very sad to hear the news. Goodbye Rafe, may you enjoy the peace of fly fishing wherever you are.
We will all miss you.