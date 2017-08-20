If you contribute your cash to a man in a bar selling expensive watches for $10, or get into card games with people you don’t know, or believe the man on the phone you’ve never met before who tells you that Consolidated Moose Turds is going to go to $25 tomorrow morning so buy now, well, as they say, a fool and his money are soon separated.

Similarly, if you’re asked to “invest” in any of a number of public saviours telling you that a contribution to their operation will all but ensure a new and fairer voting system for Canada and that they have been busy emailing MP’s and the Prime Minister and Proportional Representation is all but a done deal – especially if you would make a generous donation – my advice would be to call back the Consolidated Moose Turds guy and buy a bunch.

The ignorance of Canadians about their system of governance takes the breath away. They will pour money at Fair Vote Canada, Dogwood Initiative, Leadnow, and others like them and do it over again, as those professional do-gooders work their buns off lobbying MP’s of every party for Proportional Representation. They faithfully follow up with the encouraging news that there are now umpty dump Canadians, political swords unsheathed, spreading brochures in the offices of MP’s and the feedback is most encouraging – one more effort (your cheque would be appreciated) should get the job done.

Folks, if you think you and your member of parliament have anything to do with changing the voting system in this country, you’ve never given up your faith in Santa Claus. If you think there will be any change to the voting system that remotely resembles reform, you must be Canadian because your capacity for self-delusion is limitless.

This all started when, after the 2015 election, Trudeau said that this was the last election to be held under First Past The Post. Wow! Let’s have a big public debate! Whoopee, democracy is coming and that will shut up boo-birds like Rafe Mair!

Well, not so fast. Here’s how the spontaneous, democratic expression of uncontrolled public opinion will take place. The government, chaired by the local, completely independent, unbiased, uncommitted, MP will hold wide open democratic hearings, record all viewpoints, then report everything back to the Prime Minister who will pass it all on, unedited, to the Liberal caucus, who will be part of a completely “free vote” in the House of Commons.

I smelled not a rat but the usual nest of elitist rats from their clubs in Toronto. One didn’t need to be there to hear the whispers, don’t go too far Pierre, oh sorry, I mean Justin, no referendum now and no new system that erodes the benign and beneficial influence of The Family Compact Party whose spirit we embody for Canadians right across this great land or ours. Do it the good old Ontario way, wrap it in maple leaves, and get the MP’s all singing its praises!

What’s “It”?

Why good old FPTP with that transferable ballot add on. Do that, and “normal” is safe for generations.

Why not a referendum, I politely asked? Is that because the last one you had, Mulroney had the crap kicked out of him west of the Lakehead where voters saw that all this ranting, raving, and flag-waving for Canada was to cover up special goodies for Quebec and Ontario and to distract BC from the sham of a new Senate? That one? The one you’re still explaining away if you even admit it happened!

Now, maintaining my traditional cool and dignity, I pointed out that there was a large conflicting interest between the voter and the politician. The voter wanted more and better choices and real power to his MP while the main parties wanted something that looked different but changed nothing.

To the voter, why should he/she, not the House of Commons, decide how their legislature is selected?

To the politician, well… MP’s are blah, blah, blah.

Now Trudeau has called the whole thing off.

Gracious me! What a surprise! He wasn’t going to get his way, the elite which includes the Oil industry that has the print media in its hip pocket too, wouldn’t accept reform that actually reformed anything so the party was called off.

This means, of course, that Fair Vote Canada and the Dogwood Initiative will stop their campaign for money to lobby MP’s for Proportional Representation, right? Right, just as the stock hustler will pack it in when Consolidated Moose Turds bombs out tomorrow morning!

You can take this to the bank. People with noble ideas for which to use your money never quit – the world is full of gullible people and there is no shortage of noble ideas or stocks just like Consolidated Moose Turds.

Never fear, if you have faith in your MP and his ability to obey the people, it’s not over. The aforementioned noble citizens’ groups are busy printing up documents and petitions for your continuing lobbying use.

And, oh yes, these efforts cost money and…

