The Goddard Report: BC Budget – Pre-Election Propaganda

Feb 22nd, 2017 by

Jim GoddardRafe’s appearance on Febuary 22, 2017, as a guest on The Goddard Report. Topics include the BC budget, BC Hydro, independence of radio journalism, refugees, and Trump (specifically, bad-mouthing judges).

Click here to listen.

